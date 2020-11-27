Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) to Buy on November 25 and set a price target of EUR12.70. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 58.3% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Royal Ahold Delhaize, and Daimler.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a Hold with an average price target of $10.80.

Based on Deutsche Lufthansa AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.66 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.97 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.11 billion and had a net profit of $1.15 billion.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines. The Eurowings segment focuses on the growing market for european direct sales. The Logistics segment consists of scheduled airfreight activities of the Lufthansa Cargo group. The Maintenance Repair Overhaul segment is involved in the provision of maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civilian commercial aircraft. The Catering segment is engaged in providing airline catering. The company was founded on January 6, 1926 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.