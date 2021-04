Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Oliver Reinberg downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) to Hold on April 28 and set a price target of EUR10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Reinberg ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.7% and a 43.6% success rate. Reinberg covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Koninklijke Philips, and Qiagen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Lufthansa AG with a $10.32 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.56 and a one-year low of $7.85. Currently, Deutsche Lufthansa AG has an average volume of 15.08K.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines. The Eurowings segment focuses on the growing market for european direct sales. The Logistics segment consists of scheduled airfreight activities of the Lufthansa Cargo group. The Maintenance Repair Overhaul segment is involved in the provision of maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civilian commercial aircraft. The Catering segment is engaged in providing airline catering. The company was founded on January 6, 1926 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.