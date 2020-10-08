Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) Receives a Sell from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Arnaud Girod maintained a Sell rating on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) on October 6 and set a price target of EUR6.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.11, close to its 52-week low of $7.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod is ranked #6538 out of 6976 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Lufthansa AG with a $7.80 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Deutsche Lufthansa AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.89 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.49 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.58 billion and had a net profit of $226 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines. The Eurowings segment focuses on the growing market for european direct sales. The Logistics segment consists of scheduled airfreight activities of the Lufthansa Cargo group. The Maintenance Repair Overhaul segment is involved in the provision of maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civilian commercial aircraft. The Catering segment is engaged in providing airline catering. The company was founded on January 6, 1926 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.