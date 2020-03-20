Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) Got Some Bad News

In a report released yesterday, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) to Sell, with a price target of EUR9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.39, close to its 52-week low of $8.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.9% and a 31.0% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a Hold with an average price target of $9.62.

The company has a one-year high of $25.50 and a one-year low of $8.68. Currently, Deutsche Lufthansa AG has an average volume of 24.14K.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions.