Deutsche Bank Thinks Dun & Bradstreet Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Sameer Kalucha from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (DNB), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.25, close to its 52-week low of $21.34.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.33, implying a 30.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings’ market cap is currently $9.82B and has a P/E ratio of -48.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.24.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc is one of the leading providers of business decisioning data and analytics. The company provides commercial credit decisioning, which helps businesses to make informed decisions when considering extending business loans and trade credit. Also, the company offers solutions to firms looking to analyze supplier relationships and more effectively collect outstanding receivables. Other services provided by company include digital marketing, sales acceleration, and risk management among others.