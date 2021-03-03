Deutsche Bank Thinks Ashford Hospitality’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Ashford Hospitality (AHT), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.40, close to its 52-week low of $1.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 48.8% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ashford Hospitality is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a one-year high of $22.33 and a one-year low of $1.27. Currently, Ashford Hospitality has an average volume of 8.5M.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. It invests in lodging-related assets; direct hotel investments; mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition; first-lien mortgage financing through origination or acquisition; sale-leaseback transactions; and other hospitality transactions. The company was founded by Montgomery Jack Bennett in May 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.