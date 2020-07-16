Deutsche Bank Thinks Ashford Hospitality’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Ashford Hospitality (AHT), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.62, close to its 52-week low of $4.70.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ashford Hospitality with a $6.03 average price target.

Based on Ashford Hospitality’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $282 million and GAAP net loss of $84.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $359 million and had a GAAP net loss of $38.02 million.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. It invests in lodging-related assets; direct hotel investments; mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition; first-lien mortgage financing through origination or acquisition; sale-leaseback transactions; and other hospitality transactions. The company was founded by Montgomery Jack Bennett in May 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.