Deutsche Bank Thinks American Airlines’ Stock is Going to Recover

Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg maintained a Buy rating on American Airlines (AAL) on July 16 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.91, close to its 52-week low of $8.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Linenberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 60.3% success rate. Linenberg covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Grupo Aeromexico SA de CV, Allegiant Travel Company, and United Airlines Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for American Airlines with a $12.88 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $34.99 and a one-year low of $8.25. Currently, American Airlines has an average volume of 94.59M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AMR Corp. provides scheduled passenger, freight and mail services. The company provides services through its wholly owned subsidiaries which include American Airlines, Inc., and AMR Eagle Holding Corporation. The American Airlines, Inc. provides scheduled jet service to various destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe and Asia. AMR Eagle Holding Corporation owns two regional airlines which do business as ‘American Eagle’ which include American Eagle Airlines, Inc. and Executive Airlines, Inc. which in turn collectively known as the American Eagle carriers. It also contracts with independently owned regional airlines, which does business as AmericanConnection. The company was founded in October 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More on AAL: