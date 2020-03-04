Deutsche Bank Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Urban Outfitters (URBN)

Austin Angelo- March 4, 2020, 9:43 AM EDT

Deutsche Bank analyst Tiffany Kanaga reiterated a Hold rating on Urban Outfitters (URBN) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Kanaga ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.9% and a 35.3% success rate. Kanaga covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Children’s Place, Carter’s, and L Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Urban Outfitters with a $25.00 average price target, which is an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $34.25 and a one-year low of $19.63. Currently, Urban Outfitters has an average volume of 1.77M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the Retail, and Wholesale segments.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts