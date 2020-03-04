Deutsche Bank Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Urban Outfitters (URBN)

Deutsche Bank analyst Tiffany Kanaga reiterated a Hold rating on Urban Outfitters (URBN) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Kanaga ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.9% and a 35.3% success rate. Kanaga covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Children’s Place, Carter’s, and L Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Urban Outfitters with a $25.00 average price target, which is an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $34.25 and a one-year low of $19.63. Currently, Urban Outfitters has an average volume of 1.77M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the Retail, and Wholesale segments.