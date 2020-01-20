Deutsche Bank Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Shake Shack (SHAK)

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Hold rating on Shake Shack (SHAK) on January 15 and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.0% and a 46.7% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

Shake Shack has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $77.64, a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Shake Shack’s market cap is currently $2.36B and has a P/E ratio of 106.47. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.10.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Shake Shack, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers angus beef burgers and flat-top dogs, cage-free chicken, spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, craft beer, and wine. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.