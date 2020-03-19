Deutsche Bank Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Marriott International (MAR)

In a report released today, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Marriott International (MAR), with a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 53.1% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Penn National Gaming.

Marriott International has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $123.20, which is a 101.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $142.00 price target.

Based on Marriott International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.37 billion and net profit of $279 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.36 billion and had a net profit of $416 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 107 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MAR in relation to earlier this year.

Marriott International, Inc. engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, Asia Pacific, and Other International.