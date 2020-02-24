Deutsche Bank Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Ross Stores (ROST)

Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Trussell maintained a Buy rating on Ross Stores (ROST) today and set a price target of $128.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $122.33, close to its 52-week high of $124.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Trussell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 59.9% success rate. Trussell covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Designer Brands, and Tailored Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ross Stores is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.18, a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Ross Stores’ market cap is currently $44.23B and has a P/E ratio of 27.25. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.52.

Ross Stores, Inc. engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.