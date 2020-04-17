Deutsche Bank Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Buy rating on Las Vegas Sands (LVS) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 53.3% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Las Vegas Sands with a $62.38 average price target, representing a 32.2% upside. In a report issued on April 9, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $57.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Las Vegas Sands’ market cap is currently $35.06B and has a P/E ratio of 13.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.99.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. Its properties feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. It operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore, and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao; Sands Cotai Central; The Parisian Macao; The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao; and Sands Macao. The Singapore segment includes the Marina Bay Sands. The United States segment consists of Las Vegas Operating Properties and Sands Bethlehem. The company was founded by Sheldon G. Adelson in August 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.