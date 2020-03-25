Deutsche Bank Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Trex Company (TREX)

In a report released today, Seldon Clarke from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Trex Company (TREX), with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Clarke ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -25.2% and a 23.8% success rate. Clarke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Builders Firstsource, and Fortune Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trex Company with a $101.00 average price target, representing a 25.4% upside. In a report issued on March 17, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

Based on Trex Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $165 million and net profit of $35.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $140 million and had a net profit of $25.17 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TREX in relation to earlier this year.

Trex Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products. The company was founded by Andrew U. Ferrari and Roger A. Wittenberg on September 4, 1998 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.