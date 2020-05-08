Deutsche Bank Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Royal Caribbean (RCL)

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Royal Caribbean (RCL), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.5% and a 33.5% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hertz Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Royal Caribbean is a Hold with an average price target of $71.50, implying a 77.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, William Blair also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Royal Caribbean’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.52 billion and net profit of $273 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.33 billion and had a net profit of $316 million.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a global cruise vacation company. It operates global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.