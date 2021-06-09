Deutsche Bank Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Rite Aid (RAD)

Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill maintained a Hold rating on Rite Aid (RAD) on May 26. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 56.4% success rate. Hill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, 1Life Healthcare, and Cardinal Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Rite Aid with a $14.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Rite Aid’s market cap is currently $1.21B and has a P/E ratio of -2.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.39.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through the Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services business segments. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics. The Pharmacy Services segment offers transparent and traditional pharmacy benefit management for insurance companies, employers, health plans, and government employee groups. The company was founded by Alex Grass in September 1962 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, PA.