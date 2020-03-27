Deutsche Bank Sticks to Its Hold Rating for MGM Resorts (MGM)

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Hold rating on MGM Resorts (MGM) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 53.1% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MGM Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.30, a 169.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Susquehanna also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.64 and a one-year low of $5.90. Currently, MGM Resorts has an average volume of 15.8M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MGM in relation to earlier this year.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China. The Las Vegas Strip Resorts segment consists of the following casino resorts: Bellagio, MGM Grand Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Luxor, New York-New, Excalibur, Park MGM, and Circus Las Vegas. The Regional Operations segment consists of the following casino resorts: MGM Grand Detroit in Detroit, Michigan; Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi; Gold Strike Tunica in Tunica, Mississippi; Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey; MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County, Maryland; and MGM Springfield in Springfield, Massachusetts. The MGM China segment consists of MGM Macau and MGM Cotai. The company was founded by Kerkor Kerkorian on January 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.