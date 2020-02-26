Deutsche Bank Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND)

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.17, close to its 52-week low of $13.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 41.0% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Hertz Global Holdings, and Hersha Hospitality.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

Based on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.16 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.64 million.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.