Deutsche Bank Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND)

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Hold rating on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.25, close to its 52-week low of $3.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -14.0% and a 33.7% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hertz Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.67, a 173.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Sidoti also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings’ market cap is currently $253.6M and has a P/E ratio of 18.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.79.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LIND in relation to earlier this year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions. The company was founded by Sven-Olof Lindblad on August 9, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.