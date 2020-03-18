Deutsche Bank Sticks to Its Hold Rating for BNY Mellon (BK)

In a report released today, Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on BNY Mellon (BK), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.97, close to its 52-week low of $28.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 44.3% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

BNY Mellon has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $48.33, a 60.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $53.61 and a one-year low of $28.19. Currently, BNY Mellon has an average volume of 6.07M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.