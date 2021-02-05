Deutsche Bank Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Buy rating on Wynn Resorts (WYNN) today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $108.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 65.1% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Wynn Resorts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $108.38.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Wynn Resorts’ market cap is currently $11.72B and has a P/E ratio of -5.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -85.29.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 86 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WYNN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, ownership and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Macau, Wynn Palace and Las Vegas Operations. The Las Vegas Operations segment covers Wynn Las Vegas and Encore. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.