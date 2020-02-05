Deutsche Bank Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Royal Caribbean (RCL)

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Royal Caribbean (RCL), with a price target of $143.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $118.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 51.7% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hertz Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Royal Caribbean is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $143.27, representing a 17.5% upside. In a report issued on January 22, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $161.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $135.32 and a one-year low of $100.00. Currently, Royal Caribbean has an average volume of 1.66M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, Eyal Ofer, a Director at RCL bought 2,586 shares for a total of $65,064.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a global cruise vacation company. It owns and operates global cruise brands, namely Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises and Silversea Cruises. It also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.