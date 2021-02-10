Deutsche Bank Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Qiagen (QGEN)

Deutsche Bank analyst Falko Friedrichs maintained a Buy rating on Qiagen (QGEN) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.06.

Friedrichs has an average return of 12.7% when recommending Qiagen.

According to TipRanks.com, Friedrichs is ranked #1977 out of 7296 analysts.

Qiagen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $56.20, which is a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR52.00 price target.

Based on Qiagen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $484 million and net profit of $16.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $383 million and had a GAAP net loss of $161 million.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.