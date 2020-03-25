Deutsche Bank Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Owens Corning (OC)

In a report released today, Seldon Clarke from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Owens Corning (OC), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Clarke has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -25.2% and a 23.8% success rate. Clarke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Builders Firstsource, and Fortune Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Owens Corning is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.90, which is a 73.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Owens Corning’s market cap is currently $3.84B and has a P/E ratio of 8.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.44.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 151 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities. The Insulation segment provides insulating products which help customers conserve energy; provide improved acoustical performance; and offer convenience of installation and use. The Roofing segment offers laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles and other products including oxidized asphalt and roofing accessories. The company was founded on October 31, 1938 and is headquartered in Toledo, OH.