Deutsche Bank Sticks to Its Buy Rating for MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

In a report issued on April 30, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on MGM Growth Properties (MGP), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.20, close to its 52-week high of $36.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 67.5% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MGM Growth Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.18, implying a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $36.39 and a one-year low of $21.00. Currently, MGM Growth Properties has an average volume of 1.17M.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

