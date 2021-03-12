Deutsche Bank Sticks to Its Buy Rating for CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.63, close to its 52-week high of $10.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 49.5% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CorePoint Lodging with a $11.00 average price target.

CorePoint Lodging’s market cap is currently $560.1M and has a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.60.

CorePoint Lodging, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels across 41 states in attractive locations primarily in or near employment centers, airports, and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.