Deutsche Bank Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Caesars (CZR)

In a report released today, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Caesars (CZR), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 54.7% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Caesars is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.25.

Based on Caesars’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.17 billion and GAAP net loss of $304 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.12 billion and had a net profit of $198 million.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment. Its brands include Aesars, Harrahs, Horseshoe, Wsop, Linq, Caesars and Paris. The company was founded by William Fisk Harrah in 1937 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.