Deutsche Bank Remains a Hold on Franklin Resources (BEN)

In a report released today, Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Franklin Resources (BEN), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.30, close to its 52-week low of $15.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 45.9% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Franklin Resources is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $22.33, which is a 29.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Based on Franklin Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.41 billion and net profit of $351 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.41 billion and had a net profit of $276 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners. The company was founded by Rupert H. Johnson, Sr. in 1947 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.