Deutsche Bank Remains a Hold on Equity Residential (EQR)

Deutsche Bank analyst Derek Johnson maintained a Hold rating on Equity Residential (EQR) today and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 47.6% success rate. Johnson covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Boston Properties, American Campus, and Camden Property.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Equity Residential with a $73.73 average price target, representing an 11.6% upside. In a report issued on April 1, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $89.56 and a one-year low of $49.62. Currently, Equity Residential has an average volume of 2.32M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EQR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, David Neithercut, a Director at EQR sold 29,640 shares for a total of $2,538,962.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H. Lurie and Sam Zell in March 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.