Deutsche Bank Remains a Hold on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Hold rating on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) today and set a price target of $287.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $290.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -20.8% and a 35.0% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Carrols Restaurant Group.

Domino’s Pizza has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $372.11, a 25.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Stephens also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

Domino’s Pizza’s market cap is currently $11.32B and has a P/E ratio of 30.34. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.31.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DPZ in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Andrew Balson, a Director at DPZ bought 6,000 shares for a total of $74,580.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. is a pizza company, which operates a network of company-owned and franchise-owned stores in the U.S. and international markets. It operates though the following three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations.

