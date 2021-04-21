Deutsche Bank Remains a Hold on Church & Dwight (CHD)

In a report released today, Stephen Powers from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Church & Dwight (CHD), with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $89.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Powers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 69.6% success rate. Powers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Constellation Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Church & Dwight is a Hold with an average price target of $88.14, implying a -1.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

Based on Church & Dwight’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion and net profit of $150 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.14 billion and had a net profit of $144 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements. The Consumer International segment offers personal care products, household and over-the counter products in Canada, France, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Brazil. The Specialty Products segment consists of sales to businesses which participated in different product areas, namely animal productivity, specialty chemicals, and specialty cleaners. The company was founded by Dwight John and Austin Church in 1846 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.