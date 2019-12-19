Deutsche Bank Remains a Hold on Carlyle Group (CG)

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Hold rating on Carlyle Group (CG) today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.35, equals to its 52-week high of $31.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 49.4% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Janus Henderson Group, and Marketaxess Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carlyle Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.15, a -1.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 12, UBS also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $31.00 price target.

Carlyle Group’s market cap is currently $3.62B and has a P/E ratio of 10.98. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.07.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CG in relation to earlier this year.

The Carlyle Group LP engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Market Strategies, and Investment Solutions.