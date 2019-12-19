Deutsche Bank Remains a Hold on BNY Mellon (BK)

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Hold rating on BNY Mellon (BK) today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 49.4% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Janus Henderson Group, and Marketaxess Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for BNY Mellon with a $53.33 average price target, implying a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 16, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

BNY Mellon’s market cap is currently $47.03B and has a P/E ratio of 13.24. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.25.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BK in relation to earlier this year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Investment Services, and Other.