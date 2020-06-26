Deutsche Bank Remains a Hold on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

In a report released today, Brian Mullan from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 45.8% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

BJ’s Restaurants has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.23.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BJ’s Restaurants’ market cap is currently $466.4M and has a P/E ratio of 15.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.72.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.