Deutsche Bank Remains a Buy on Ross Stores (ROST)

Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Trussell maintained a Buy rating on Ross Stores (ROST) today and set a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Trussell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 55.9% success rate. Trussell covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Designer Brands, and Tailored Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ross Stores with a $125.00 average price target, which is a 12.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $124.16 and a one-year low of $88.31. Currently, Ross Stores has an average volume of 1.7M.

Ross Stores, Inc. engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.