Deutsche Bank Remains a Buy on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan reiterated a Buy rating on Restaurant Brands International (QSR) yesterday and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.0% and a 47.1% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Papa John’s International, and Carrols Restaurant Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Restaurant Brands International with a $73.85 average price target, implying a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Based on Restaurant Brands International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $201 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $163 million.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following brands: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons brand provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King brand manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

