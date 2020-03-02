Deutsche Bank Remains a Buy on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.22, close to its 52-week low of $4.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.9% and a 34.8% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hertz Global Holdings.

Playa Hotels & Resorts has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

The company has a one-year high of $8.95 and a one-year low of $4.98. Currently, Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average volume of 284.6K.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It operates through the following geographical segments: Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, and Caribbean Basin.