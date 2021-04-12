Deutsche Bank Remains a Buy on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Buy rating on Las Vegas Sands (LVS) today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 68.0% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Las Vegas Sands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.36.

Based on Las Vegas Sands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.15 billion and GAAP net loss of $299 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.51 billion and had a net profit of $629 million.

Founded in 2004, Nevada-based Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a leading global developer of destination properties that feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. It operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States.

