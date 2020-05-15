Deutsche Bank Remains a Buy on Invesco (IVZ)

In a report released today, Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Invesco (IVZ), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.79, close to its 52-week low of $6.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 47.3% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

Invesco has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.04.

The company has a one-year high of $21.10 and a one-year low of $6.38. Currently, Invesco has an average volume of 8.54M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IVZ in relation to earlier this year.

Invesco Ltd. engages as an independent global investment management firm. It operates through Investment Management segment. The firm offers a range of single-country, regional, and global capabilities across major equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes, delivered through a diverse set of investment vehicles. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.