Deutsche Bank Remains a Buy on II-VI (IIVI)

In a report released today, Sidney Ho from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on II-VI (IIVI), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Ho is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 55.4% success rate. Ho covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, Applied Materials, and MKS Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on II-VI is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.09, representing a 33.2% upside. In a report issued on March 16, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Based on II-VI’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $666 million and GAAP net loss of $98.21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $343 million and had a net profit of $28.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IIVI in relation to earlier this year.

II-VI, Inc. engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets. It operates through the following three segments: Laser Solutions, Photonics, and Performance Products. The Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name. The Photonics segment manufactures crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers, and optoelectronic modules for use in optical communications networks and other diverse consumer, life sciences, and commercial applications. The Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and markets infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications. The company was founded Carl J. Johnson in 1971 and is headquartered in 1971 and is headquartered in Saxonburg, PA.