Deutsche Bank Remains a Buy on Caesars (CZR)

Brian Anderson- February 25, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT

In a report released today, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Caesars (CZR), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 66.9% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Penn National Gaming, and Eldorado Resorts.

Caesars has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.74 and a one-year low of $8.00. Currently, Caesars has an average volume of 11.74M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts