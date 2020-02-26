Deutsche Bank Remains a Buy on Caesars (CZR)

In a report released today, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Caesars (CZR), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 66.9% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Penn National Gaming, and Eldorado Resorts.

Caesars has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.50.

The company has a one-year high of $14.74 and a one-year low of $8.00. Currently, Caesars has an average volume of 11.74M.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.