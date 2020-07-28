Deutsche Bank Remains a Buy on Anglo American (AAUKF)

In a report issued on July 14, Liam Fitzpatrick from Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Anglo American (AAUKF). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzpatrick is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.2% and a 42.9% success rate. Fitzpatrick covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Anglogold Ashanti, and BHP Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Anglo American with a $29.04 average price target, which is a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £25.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.51 and a one-year low of $12.56. Currently, Anglo American has an average volume of 1,867.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AAUKF in relation to earlier this year.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Manganese, and Corporate and Other. Its portfolio of mining businesses includes span bulk commodities, including iron ore and manganese, metallurgical coal and thermal coal, base metals and minerals, copper, nickel, niobium and phosphates, and precious metals and minerals. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.