Deutsche Bank Reiterates Their Hold Rating on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

In a report issued on April 30, Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank reiterated a Hold rating on WisdomTree Investments (WETF), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.79, close to its 52-week high of $6.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 57.0% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and Janus Henderson Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WisdomTree Investments is a Hold with an average price target of $6.94, implying a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Northland Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.93 and a one-year low of $2.48. Currently, WisdomTree Investments has an average volume of 840.9K.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan L. Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.