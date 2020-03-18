Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Tradeweb Markets (TW)

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Hold rating on Tradeweb Markets (TW) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 44.3% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

Tradeweb Markets has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.29, implying a 39.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $53.35 and a one-year low of $27.00. Currently, Tradeweb Markets has an average volume of 799.6K.

Tradeweb Markets, Inc. engages in the operation of electronic marketplaces for the trading of products across the rates, credit, money markets, and equities asset classes. It also provides related pre-trade pricing and post-trade processing services.