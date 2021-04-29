Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Deutsche Bank analyst Lloyd Walmsley maintained a Hold rating on Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) today and set a price target of $262.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $260.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Walmsley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.4% and a 72.3% success rate. Walmsley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class A, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spotify Technology SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $341.11, representing a 29.8% upside. In a report released today, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Spotify Technology SA’s market cap is currently $49B and has a P/E ratio of -74.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 23.37.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 2006, Luxembourg-based Spotify Technology SA is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service. It serves a community of over 320 million users across 92 markets. The company generates revenue from Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to music and podcasts. It also offers a music listening experience without commercial breaks. The Ad-Supported segment provides on-demand online access to its catalog of music and unlimited online access to the catalog of podcasts to its subscribers with no subscription fees. The company also provides sales, marketing, contract research and development, and customer support services.

Read More on SPOT: