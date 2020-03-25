Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

In a report released today, Derek Johnson from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE), with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -15.8% and a 28.6% success rate. Johnson covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Boston Properties, Mack-Cali Realty, and Camden Property.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SiteOne Landscape Supply is a Hold with an average price target of $95.67.

The company has a one-year high of $119.42 and a one-year low of $53.29. Currently, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average volume of 417.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SITE in relation to earlier this year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.