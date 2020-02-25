Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Shake Shack (SHAK)

Brian Anderson- February 25, 2020, 5:35 AM EDT

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Hold rating on Shake Shack (SHAK) today and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.9% and a 42.1% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Shake Shack with a $77.83 average price target, which is a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Based on Shake Shack’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $10.34 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $958K.

Shake Shack, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers angus beef burgers and flat-top dogs, cage-free chicken, spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, craft beer, and wine. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

