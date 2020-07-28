Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Royal Mail (ROYMF)

In a report issued on June 26, Andy Chu from Deutsche Bank reiterated a Hold rating on Royal Mail (ROYMF). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.08.

Chu has an average return of 22.3% when recommending Royal Mail.

According to TipRanks.com, Chu is ranked #2430 out of 6821 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Royal Mail with a $41.77 average price target, representing a 1720.0% upside. In a report issued on June 25, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a £1.65 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.29 and a one-year low of $1.41. Currently, Royal Mail has an average volume of 445.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ROYMF in relation to earlier this year.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: UK Parcels, International, and Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Group. The UKPIL segment comprises of its core UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The GLS segment operates a ground-based, parcel delivery network that covers Europe, Western US, and Canada. The company was founded on September 6, 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.