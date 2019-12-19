Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Federated Investors (FII)

In a report released today, Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Federated Investors (FII), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 49.4% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Janus Henderson Group, and Marketaxess Holdings.

Federated Investors has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $34.75, a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 13, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $36.00 price target.

Based on Federated Investors’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $70.19 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $56.77 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FII in relation to earlier this year.

Federated Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.