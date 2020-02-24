Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Avis Budget (CAR)

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Hold rating on Avis Budget (CAR) on February 21 and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 47.7% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Marriot Vacations, and CorePoint Lodging.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avis Budget is a Hold with an average price target of $33.00, a -33.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Avis Budget’s market cap is currently $3.54B and has a P/E ratio of 11.94. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.41.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CAR in relation to earlier this year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.